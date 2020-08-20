Sonu Sood On Receiving 32000 Requests For Help Daily: Humanly Impossible To Reach Out To Everyone

Sonu Sood who emerged as a real-life hero during the COVID-19 lockdown has now apologised to people whose messages he may have missed. The Bollywood actor who continues to provide help to people in need during this pandemic, recently took to twitter and revealed the number of requests he receives across different social media platforms.

Sharing some statistics of the messages he receives, Sonu tweeted, "1137. mails 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages, 6741. twitter messages, Today's HELP messages." He went on to say that he tried his best to reach out to as many people as possible and added, "On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message."

Earlier, he had said in an interview to HT, "I get almost 100 emails every single day of people asking for help and thousands of messages, but I also know that I can't help all of them. I try to solve at least 30 to 40 problems every day, may be more," he added.

Sonu Sood: I Try To Solve At Least 30- 40 Problems Every Day Recently, the actor helped a group of 39 young children and arranged for their travel from Philippines to New Delhi, for their liver transplant surgery. A user on Wednesday had reached out to the actor asking for help, as she wrote, "@SonuSood Hello sir , I'm varalakshmi from Karnataka and I'm physcially handicap and my father passed away 2years back and there is no source of income I need your help sir for vegetable Shop sir." Sood Recent Helped A Tribal Girl Who Lost Her House The actor responded positively saying, "Let's start the morning by opening a vegetable shop for you Get ready." On the same day he extended support to a tribal girl in Chhatisgarh's Bastar region, who lost her house and books. Responding to her emotional video the actor tweeted, "Ansu poch le bahan, kitaben bhi nai hongi ghar bhi naya hoga (wipe off tears sister, books as well as the house will be new)". He Also Opened An App To Help Find Job Opportunities According to reports, Sonu Sood also launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

