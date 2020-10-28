Sonu Sood On Trolls Doubting His Good Intentions: They Have No Spine, They Are Seeking Attention

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Sonu Sood has been going all out to reach people in need in these challenging times. From arranging transport for scores of people to get home, to taking individual requests for a variety of things, Sonu has become a superhero of sorts in the past few months.

However, the internet is not without trolls who doubt his good intentions. Sonu is unfazed by them, and says that he won't go out of his way to justify his behavior. He also dismisses them saying that they are only seeking attention.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Sonu said, "I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It's not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention."

He went on to add that he knows exactly who those trolls are. "I know their backgrounds, their names, and where they're coming from. So I don't need to explain myself to them. This negativity is my impetus to keep doing the good work, regardless of what the cynics have to say," he said.

Sonu added, "The common man should know how we function, how we operate, how many people reach out to us, and not just on Twitter, but on the phone as well. We have a toll-free number, we also have people reaching out to us on Instagram, email etc."

Earlier this week, Sonu shared proof of the people he had helped out after a person accused him of offering help to fake accounts. He shared screenshots of a list of paediatric surgeries that were scheduled at a hospital and wrote, "That's the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me."

