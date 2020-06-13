    For Quick Alerts
      Sonu Sood Promises To Help Munna Bhai M.B.B.S Actor, Surendra Rajan, Reach Home

      Actor Sonu Sood has become like a superhero figure for many people in distress during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. From arranging transport for hundreds of migrants, to providing food and supplying ration kids, Sonu is doing it all.

      His most recent outreach activity was to help his R...Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan, who had travelled to Mumbai to shoot for a web-series, but ended up getting stuck in the city when the lockdown was announced.

      Sonu Sood Promises To Help Munnabhai M.B.B.S Actor Get Home

      Navbharat Times reported that when Sonu got to know of Rajan's situation, he assured him that he would help him get back home, in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, before June 18.

      Talking about Sonu's immense contributions at this time, Surendra Rajan told the news portal, "Sonu Sood's work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare."

      Surendra, who has also acted in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, said that he is still in touch with Sanjay Dutt. "I could have asked him for help but I did not want to rely on anyone," he said.

      He also revealed that he is unable to pay his house rent because he has run out of most of his money. "One of my disciples paid Rs 45,000 for three months. I also got help from the RSS as they gave me ration," he added.

      Most recently, Sonu organized a flight for 173 migrants from Mumbai to Dehradun. Before that, he had helped a number of Odia women get back home from Kerala, by arranging a flight for them.

