Sonu Sood Reacts To Being Trolled For Calling Himself A Messiah In His Autobiography 'I Am No Messiah'

Sonu Sood's humanitarian work doesn't need any introduction. He won millions of hearts by becoming a savior for the migrant workers and poor students, who were severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. About a week ago, Sonu unveiled his autobiography titled 'I Am No Messiah', wherein he has recounted his experience of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown, and what kind of emotional challenges he faced while extending help to them.

Surprisingly, despite his good work, some trolls criticised him for calling himself a 'messiah' and trolled the actor for the same.

Reacting to trolls' negative comments, Sonu told an entertainment portal, "Those are paid trolls. The book is doing phenomenally well. As for being criticized for calling myself a messiah, I would never dream of extolling myself. In fact I discourage fans from calling me by such unworthy epithets."

Unfazed by negativity around his book, the Dabangg actor added that he has always ignored the negativity while doing his work, as it keeps him moving forward.

"It is the only way to keep moving forward do the work I believe in. I believe I've been sent to this earth with and for a purpose. I will continue my work. Being called a messiah or being trolled for being called a messiah are not my concern," asserted Sood.

In the same interview, Sonu also said that his book is not just an autobiography, but a way to connect with more people. "It helped me re-connect with all the people I connected with last year. I am happy to be doing the book. Meena Iyer who has been a friend for so many years, made it happen. She agreed to co-author the book," said the Simmba actor.

