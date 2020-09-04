Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza Praise Mumbai After Kangana Ranaut Compares It To POK

Hasal Mehta On Kangana Ranaut's Comment

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta who worked with Kangana in 2017 for Simran, called out the actress and wrote on Twitter, "You know what's special about my city Bombay/Mumbai? You could spew venom on it but it will still welcome you with open arms. Learn magnanimity from this city. " Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha simply wrote, "I (heart emoji) Mumbai."

Richa Chadha Says Mumbai Is Truly cosmopolitan

Richa Chadha shared a clip from Gonvida's song about the city and wrote, "Mumbai is truly cosmopolitan in SO many ways....grew up in Delhi and I can't explain how much safer this city feels as a woman. It's the commercial AND entertainment capital. And it has a large heart ... large enough to occasionally forgive ingrates. मला मुंबई खूपच आवडते!"

Renuka Shahne's Tweet On Kangana

Actress Renuka Shahane also called out Kanaga for slamming the city that made her fulfil her dream. She wrote, "Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला "

Kangana Ranaut Claimed She Feels Unsafe In Mumbai

According to reports, Maharashtra government is also unhappy with Kangana's comments and could seek a public apology. A report in Ethical editor says, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Maharashtra government will ask Kangana for an apology. More likely a show cause notice will be sent to the actress on behalf of the Maharashtra Police. No matter which way we look at it, this time Kangana Ranaut has crossed the (POK) line."