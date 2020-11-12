Sonu Sood's Autobiography 'I Am No Messiah' To Be Released In December
Actor Sonu Sood, who made a name for himself as a villain on-screen emerged as 'Messiah of migrants' after he helped them during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The actor often called as the Messiah, now is all set to pen his autobiography titled 'I Am No Messiah.'
According to reports, the book will be co-written by Meena Iyer and will chronicle the actor's experiences during the pandemic. Written in the first person, the book will also reveal the emotional stories he heard during interaction with people. He will also recall the challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued, and how this experience not only changed his outlook but also his life's purpose.
Sonu Sood On His Autobiography
Earlier, Penguin Random House India had announced that the Dabangg actor will be penning an autobiography set to release in December. In a statement, Sonu Sood said, "People have been very kind and have lovingly named me Messiah. But I really do believe that I am no Messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other."
Sonu Sood Is Currently Shooting For A Film
Currently, Sonu Sood is busy shooting for an upcoming project in Hyderabad. According to a report, even on the sets the actor is being visited by several people from around the state who are in dire help. Earlier this month, Ramesh Bala shared a heart-warming video of Sood greeting and talking to visitors, and wrote, "Many people travel hundreds of KMs to meet Good Samaritan/Actor @SonuSood who is shooting in Hyderabad.. He is still helping them to solve their problems.. Kudos @SonuSood."
I Am No Messiah Will Release In December 2020
Replying to the video, the Dabangg actor tweeted, "Some times God choses you as a catalyst to reach people. Thank you so much Ramesh sir for your encouraging words. Humbled." Since the lockdown began, Sood has extended education, employment, and medical help to hundreds of people. His autobiography I Am No Messiah will be released in December 2020.
Sonu Sood Shares Proof After Man Claims He Is Offering Help To Fake Accounts As PR Stunt