Sonu Sood's Autobiography 'I Am No Messiah' To Be Released In December

Sonu Sood On His Autobiography

Earlier, Penguin Random House India had announced that the Dabangg actor will be penning an autobiography set to release in December. In a statement, Sonu Sood said, "People have been very kind and have lovingly named me Messiah. But I really do believe that I am no Messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other."

Sonu Sood Is Currently Shooting For A Film

Currently, Sonu Sood is busy shooting for an upcoming project in Hyderabad. According to a report, even on the sets the actor is being visited by several people from around the state who are in dire help. Earlier this month, Ramesh Bala shared a heart-warming video of Sood greeting and talking to visitors, and wrote, "Many people travel hundreds of KMs to meet Good Samaritan/Actor @SonuSood who is shooting in Hyderabad.. He is still helping them to solve their problems.. Kudos @SonuSood."

I Am No Messiah Will Release In December 2020

Replying to the video, the Dabangg actor tweeted, "Some times God choses you as a catalyst to reach people. Thank you so much Ramesh sir for your encouraging words. Humbled." Since the lockdown began, Sood has extended education, employment, and medical help to hundreds of people. His autobiography I Am No Messiah will be released in December 2020.