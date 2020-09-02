Sonu Sood Says Anurag Kashyap Disappeared After Offering A Great Role, ‘Still Tease Him About It’

Sonu Sood was the second guest to appear on the latest season of Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha. On the show, Sonu opened up about the time Anurag Kashyap disappeared after offering him a great role in his film Gulaal. Sonu went on to reveal that Anurag had found someone else for the role, and how Sonu still pulls Anurag's leg for the incident.

Speaking to Neha, Sonu said in Hindi, "Ki woh film ke liye promise karta hai, uske baad gayab ho jaata hai. Main usko bada chhedta hoon. Bahut saal pehle ek film ban rahi thi Gulaal, uske andar bada kamaal ka role diya. 'Sonu, yeh tu hi kar sakta hai, koi nahi kar sakta'. Script aaya mere paas, maine badi tayari ki, uske baad Anurag gayab ho gaya. Pata laga Gulaal ban bhi gayi kisi aur ke saath (He promises you a film and then disappears. I tease him a lot about it. Many years ago, he was making a film called Gulaal, in which he gave me a great role. He told me that only I could do the role. I got the script and began preparing, but Anurag disappeared after that. I later found out that the film was made with someone else)."

Neha took to her Instagram handle to share a teaser of the episode and wrote, "I am grateful to have a friend who's been in my life since 15 years! I have seen his heart of gold since years and now people see it too. Please welcome to #nofilterneha Season 5 this week ... a man who is a real life superhero and also a very dear friend .. @sonu_sood."

Sonu has been hailed by celebrities and fans alike for his outreach program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has been going all out to help those in need by taking many requests on social media.

