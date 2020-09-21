Sonu Sood Says He Was Removed From Many Of His Film's Posters In The Initial Days Of His Career
The debate on nepotism and insider-outsider in the film industry gained momentum post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death with many people claiming that outsiders are given cold treatment in Bollywood.
Recently, in an interview with Zee News Hindi, Sonu Sood opened up about his struggle as an outsider in the film industry.
The actor revealed that he was removed from the posters of many of his films when he started his actor career. Sonu said that the powerful will always try to suppress the lesser powerful, and that it was not limited to the film industry alone. He further added that they are two ways to deal with such a situation, either you complain about it or try to overcome it with your hard work.
Sonu Sood Reveals His Struggle In Bollywood
Sonu was quoted as saying, "I don't belong to a film family. When I entered the industry, there were a lot of films where I felt like I should have been there on the posters, but I was removed. There are two ways to go about this. Either I can complain about not being on the poster, my role being cut short or I work hard to become worthy enough that people say that he deserves to be on the poster and have a substantial role."
Hard Work Is The Answer
He further added, "Whoever has power will always use it. This is the case in Bollywood, corporate world or a clothes shop. Anyone with power will always try to suppress the one below him. You need to have the power to overcome this."
One Or Two People Can Never Paint A Picture Of The Entire Industry
Reacting to the various allegations levelled against the film industry in the last few months, Sonu explained that one or two people can never paint a picture of the entire industry or reveal its character. He added that if there were people who are indulging in wrong practices, they are individuals and it is not reflective of the entire industry.
When Sonu Sood Revealed How He Bagged His Debut Film
Earlier, on a chat show, Sonu revealed that after several unsuccessful auditions, he bagged his debut film by simply removing his T-shirt. Talking about it, the actor recalled how he tried to learn Tamil for the audition, but the director and producer simply asked him to take off his T-shirt and show his body, and confirmed his role.
