Sonu Sood Says He Was Removed From Many Of His Film's Posters In The Initial Days Of His Career

Sonu Sood Reveals His Struggle In Bollywood

Sonu was quoted as saying, "I don't belong to a film family. When I entered the industry, there were a lot of films where I felt like I should have been there on the posters, but I was removed. There are two ways to go about this. Either I can complain about not being on the poster, my role being cut short or I work hard to become worthy enough that people say that he deserves to be on the poster and have a substantial role."

Hard Work Is The Answer

He further added, "Whoever has power will always use it. This is the case in Bollywood, corporate world or a clothes shop. Anyone with power will always try to suppress the one below him. You need to have the power to overcome this."

One Or Two People Can Never Paint A Picture Of The Entire Industry

Reacting to the various allegations levelled against the film industry in the last few months, Sonu explained that one or two people can never paint a picture of the entire industry or reveal its character. He added that if there were people who are indulging in wrong practices, they are individuals and it is not reflective of the entire industry.

When Sonu Sood Revealed How He Bagged His Debut Film

Earlier, on a chat show, Sonu revealed that after several unsuccessful auditions, he bagged his debut film by simply removing his T-shirt. Talking about it, the actor recalled how he tried to learn Tamil for the audition, but the director and producer simply asked him to take off his T-shirt and show his body, and confirmed his role.