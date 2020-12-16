Sonu Sood Says He Won't Play Villain In Films; 'Will Only Be Doing Positive & Author-Backed Roles Now'

This year, actor Sonu Sood has revamped his image- from onscreen villain to real-life hero with his philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic. From helping millions of people to reach their homes amid the lockdown to helping people bag a job in trying times through his initiative 'Pravasi Rojgaar', Sonu's acts of kindness has been winning hearts across the nation.

Recently, the actor even bagged the top spot on '50 Asian Celebrities In The World' list. Amid all this, Sonu Sood has taken a major decision with respect to his acting career. The actor told a leading entertainment portal that he wouldn't be taking up the role of villain in films.

Sonu was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "Lots of changes have happened in my life in the last one year and all positive. As far as my career as an actor is concerned, no more villain's roles."

He further added, "I will only be doing positive roles now and only author-backed roles. I'm being offered many good roles. I need to work out the time frame to do at least a couple of films a year."

Earlier this year, Sonu had dropped a hint about this in response to popular stand-up comedian Atul Khatri's tweet.

Atul had tweeted, "Me thinks @SonuSood will never ever be able to play the role of a villian again in a movie. The audience will rightfully never accept it." Sonu had responded saying, "Time to play New Innings bhai."

In his career spanning over two decades, Sonu Sood has established himself as one of the most popular villains on screen, both in Bollywood and south film industry. Some of his most famous negative roles in Hindi cinema include Chhedi Singh from Salman Khan's 2010 film Dabangg and Shivraj Gurjar from Shahid Kapoor's 2013 film R...Rajkumar.

Meanwhile, would you guys miss seeing Sonu Sood in the role of antagonist in films? Let us know in the comment section.

