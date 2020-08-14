    For Quick Alerts
      Sonu Sood To Fly 39 Kids From Philippines To New Delhi For Liver Transplant Treatment

      By Pti
      Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced that he will arrange for the travel of 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi, for their liver transplant surgery.

      The actor, who has catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be flying 39 kids, between ages one to five, to the national capital for their medical treatment.

      Sonu Sood To Fly 39 Kids From The Philippines To New Delhi For Liver Transplant Treatment

      According to a press release, several underprivileged Filipino children suffering from a liver disease called biliary atresia, haven't been able to travel to Delhi to have the surgery due to the pandemic.

      "Let's save these precious lives. Will get them to India in the next two days. Lining up for these 39 angels. Pack their bags," Sood, 47, said in a tweet. The actor also shared the original tweet of the user who reached out to him. The post read, "Filipino kids need to reach Delhi for their life-saving liver transplant surgeries bec of liver disease, Biliary Atresia. Paediatric liver transplant has to happen asap. FICCI Philippines support these kids. With no flights, some kids have died. @SonuSood 39 people need to fly."

      Earlier, the actor along with his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers, and arrange their transportation. Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

      Sonu Sood To Organize Medical Camps For 50,000 People, For His Birthday

      Sonu Sood Graces The Kapil Sharma Show As 1st Guest Post Lockdown; Show Sees Tears Instead Of Laughs

