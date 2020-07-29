    For Quick Alerts
      Sonu Sood To Organize Medical Camps For 50,000 People, For His Birthday

      Sonu Sood's outreach projects for people during the COVID-19 pandemic has made him a heroic figure. From organizing transport for stranded migrant labourers to gifting a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh, Sonu is doing everything in his hands to help out others during these challenging times.

      Now, the actor's plans for his upcoming birthday is to organize medical camps for 50,000 people across various states. Sonu and has team have been planning the medical camps in a way that the safety procedures and social distancing are followed due to the pandemic.

      Sonu To Organize Medical Camps For 50,000 People For BDay

      Sonu, who turns 47 on July 30, opened up about planning medical camps, to Hindustan Times. He said, "I have been planning this for quite some time, and been speaking to a lot of doctors already in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Orissa. But now, floods have hit Assam and Bihar, so we are trying how to hold them there. They can't be regular camps where thousands of people used to come. It will be free of cost."

      He continued, "We have been facing challenges, as there has to be social distancing. If we announce just like that, 5000-6000 people will come together, we can't have that. We are getting ready for 40-50,000 people across India, so we have been in touch with gram panchayats, mukhiyas so there is a time these people can come and get their check-ups done."

      When asked if he had to face complaints from his family for not spending enough time with them as he does his outreach activities, Sonu said, "They understand and know that I am trying to help people. I spoke to my son and asked 'beta, are you not happy that I am not spending time with you?' He said 'nahi daddy, logon ko help karna zaroori hai'. That gives you more power, that you are doing something right. I feel sorry about it, but at least I am being able to bring some change in the lives of these people."

      Sonu sure seems to be focused on making real and positive difference in the lives of people during these tough times.

      sonu sood
      Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 18:34 [IST]
