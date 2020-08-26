Sonu Sood Wins Hearts As He Sends Smartphones For Village Students To Attend Online Classes

No actor/actress has won the hearts of millions like Sonu Sood has. Ever since India started battling the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood is doing everything in his reach to help the needy. Those who received help from Sonu Sood in these tough time ares already calling him a 'messiah', and now, the actor has extended his helping hand to needy students. Wondering what did he do this time? We will tell you!

Sonu arranged smartphones for kids from a village in Haryana, who used to travel miles to access smartphones for their online classes. Earlier today (August 26, 2020), the students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni's Koti village received their smartphones, which was delivered by the Happy New Year actor's friend Karan Gilhotra. Sonu also interacted with the students over a video call.

On this, Sonu tweeted, "A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। 🇮🇳 n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice."

As usual, netizens are in awe of Sonu Sood for doing ample of things for the needy.

Touched by Sonu's sweet gesture, a user wrote, "Sonu...your actions are way beyond appreciation."

Another user wrote, "I think India has one Human Lord Ram in this Pandemic Covid-19 is @SonuSood. Need Few Hearts to Thank Everyday with New News of his kindness! World needs each Km in INDIA 10 SONUSOOD THAN INDIA WILL BE HEAVEN IN MONTHS! EXTREMELY PROUD ON REEL VILLAN IS REAL HERO."

Well, we agree with the netizens. Sonu Sood is indeed a real hero.

(Social media posts are unedited.)