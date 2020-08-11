Sooraj Pancholi Files Complaint Against Media Portals For Linking Him To Disha And Sushant's Death

Sooraj Wants The Gossip Mongers To Be Held Accountable

A source close to the actor had informed Bombay Times that the actor wants the gossip mongers to be held accountable. The source said, "Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha's deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media, social media and YouTube. He has filed complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook.He wants the rumour mongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him, and also, they must prove the baseless charges levelled against him."

Sooraj Refuted Rumours In An IG Post

Last week, while refuting media reports, Sooraj wrote on Instagram, "Complete bullshit!! #F**kYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? " He went on to share that the girl in the picture was not Disha but a friend of his named Anushri Gaur. "Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life! I have said this before and I'm saying it again ‘I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life. I've had enough'." he added.

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

For the unversed, Disha Salian reportedly jumped off her apartment in Malad on June 8, and was declared dead before arriving at the hospital. On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Investigation in both the cases is underway.