Sooraj Pancholi Quashes Reports Of Mom Zarina Wahab Getting Hospitalized Again

Recently, there were reports floating in the media that veteran actress Zarina Wahab has been hospitalized again after her discharge from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. For the unversed, Zarina was earlier admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Zarina's actor-son Sooraj Pancholi rubbished the reports of his mother being hospitalized again.

He was quoted as saying by Times of India, "My mother is at home, and my father hasn't tested positive. Around 10 days ago, she flew back from Hyderabad, where she had gone to meet her family, and fell sick the same day. My father took her to the hospital, and she tested positive for COVID-19 She was asymptomatic. She was admitted and discharged five days later after testing negative, and since then, she has been in isolation at home."

Meanwhile, Zarina revealed that she has completely recovered from COVID-19 and her quarantine period has also come to an end. The tabloid quoted as saying, "I am completely fine and at home. In fact, my quarantine period ended on September 24. However, I am taking it easy and resting at home."

Sooraj denied the news that his father Sooraj Pancholi had tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, the Hero actor hit the news for the wrong reasons when his name was linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian's death cases. However, Sooraj slammed these reports in a strongly-worded Instagram post and accused the media of 'harassing' him with false reportage.

Speaking about films, Sooraj will next be seen in the biopic on Indian boxer Hawa Singh.

