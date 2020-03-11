    For Quick Alerts
      Sooryavanshi And ’83 Release May Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

      The outbreak of coronavirus has had a detrimental impact on the businesses world . In the Hindi film industry too, many events have been cancelled, shoots postponed, and now, filmmakers are considering delaying film releases.

      Sooryavanshi and '83, two majorly anticipated movies this year, may face a delayed release if the coronavirus outbreak in the country gets worse, says Reliance Entertainment CEO, Shibashish Sarkar. As of now, the films will release on their scheduled dates.

      Coronavirus: Sooryavanshi, ’83 Release May Be Postponed

      Speaking to SpotboyE in an interview, Shibashish said about the films' release, "No decision taken yet. We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as it is - that is the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery."

      He added that the producers are not in denial of the circumstances and said, "Definitely we are thinking about it, the entire world is - be it any event, party or any gathering, everyone is thinking twice about organizing it."

      Sooryavanshi, a Rohit Shetty cop drama starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, with cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, is scheduled for release on March 24. '83 on the other hand, is a film on India's World Cup win in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, with Deepika Padukone playing his on-screen wife, Romi Dev. '83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is set for release on April 10.

      On the other hand, the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency. As of now, there are 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus infected persons in India.

      Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 17:21 [IST]
