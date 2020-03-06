Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Disapproves Katrina Kaif's Failed Attempt At 'Dog And The Bone'

Katrina Kaif seems to have had a gala time while shooting for the upcoming release, Sooryavanshi. The actress shared a BTS video of a post-shoot game but co-star Akshay wasn't too happy with her. The Sooryavanshi team was seen playing, childhood game, dog and the bone, with Katrina in the centre alongside a crew member.

In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen cheering for Kaif and instructing her on how to win like a pro. However, in the end, despite snatching the bone (a mic in this case), she got caught and as team captain, Akshay wasn't too happy with her attempt. Walking towards Kaif, he shot her a look of disappointment.

Director Rohit Shetty and actor Gulshan Grover can also be seen in the video, enjoying the post-shoot game. Katrina Kaif captioned the clip as, "And the ????.... end of day games on sooryavanshi......@akshaykumar though is a very serious team captain pl hear his instructions......and his disapproval at my failed attempt ????@itsrohitshetty is looking most amused"

The cop drama, Sooryavanshi will follow anti-terrorist squat's run against time as they try to stop a massive terror attack in Mumbai. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will also see extended cameos from Ranveer Singh aka Simmba and Ajay Devgn, aka Singham. The film is set to release in theatres on March 24, 2020.

Netizens Are Celebrating Katrina Kaif's Simple Yet Se*y Floral Lehenga

Ranbir Kapoor Will Be Amused! Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Come Together For Angrezi Medium