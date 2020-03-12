Sooryavanshi Release Pushed Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama film Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak. There was much speculation as to whether the film's release will be pushed, and many fans had even requested for it. The official statement on the film's release was made on Rohit Shetty's Instagram.

"Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that the film truly belongs to its audience," the statement read.

It continued, "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience. And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right."

"After all, safety comes first. Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong.. We shall pull through this.. - Team Sooryavanshi," it signed off.

The post was also shared by Sooryavanshi's lead actor Akshay Kumar. The film is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and it co-stars Katrina Kaif, with cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, the Delhi state government has declared the virus as an epidemic, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all cinema theatres in the city and will remain shut until March 31. Sooryavanshi was earlier scheduled for release on March 24.

