Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay-Katrina's Film Is High On Action; Ajay-Ranveer Are Icing On The Cake

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been released on the internet and as expected, it has 'blockbuster' written all over it.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer and wrote, "DCP Veer Sooryavanshi now reporting LIVE! #SooryavanshiTrailer."

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about why he chose to take up Sooryavanshi, Akshay recently told Times Of India, "I have a special kind of love and reverence for uniforms because my father was in the army and I had always seen him wear his uniform, proudly. In the case of Sooryavanshi, I got a chance to revisit that space of a hardcore commercial action film. It gave me that sense of déjà vu, as I performed the kind of action that I did years ago. There's no one better than Rohit Shetty for this. And, when he narrated the subject of this film to me, I was more than happy to become a part of his cop universe. It's a successful, home-grown universe of heroic police officers."

The superstar also opened up about reuniting with Katrina Kaif on the big screen after a long gap and told the tabloid, "It was fun working with her because we've worked together on many films in the past. She has a considerable part to play in Sooryavanshi. It has been wonderful to see her growth as an actor. Her command of Hindi has improved manifold. I remember there was a crucial scene in the film, which was intense and high on emotions. She handled it well and there are quite a few scenes, which make you realise that she has come into her own as an actor. She has shown that she is more than someone who is good-looking and a great dancer."

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 24, 2020.

