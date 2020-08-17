Spiritual Guru Mohan Sadashiv Reveals Rhea Chakraborty Had Called Him To Heal Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is still being investigated by the ED and Mumbai Police while the Supreme Court's ruling is still awaited on the CBI probe. The late actor's father had filed a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, which has been transferred to CBI. Fans are still waiting for the investigation to begin, as many believe the actor was not depressed. Now, a new revelation by a spiritual guru has revealed that Rhea Chakraborty had reached out to him asking him to heal Sushant.

Spiritual guru Mahesh Sadashiv Joshi recently told Time Now that he was contacted by Rhea asking him to help Sushant get out of depression. He said, "I met the actor on 22 November. I blessed him. I met him again on 23 November and Sushant looked better at that time. Rhea Chakraborty searched me on Google."

He went on to share that he was also summoned for questioning by the Bandra police. "In this case, I was also called to Bandra Police Station, but I did not go due to COVID-19 epidemic. I am 70 years old, and I did not go to the police station due to fear of COVID-19 virus. I told him that I can record my statement from home and send it."

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister had urged fans to unite for a global prayer held on August 15. She also performed a special pooja for the late actor. Sharing a video on Instagram she wrote, "Prayed to Kaal Bhairav today and asked him to guide and lead us to the truth #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBIForSSR #Warrior4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus." In the clip, she can be seen performing aarti while the pandit chants mantras.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Performs Special Puja For The Late Actor; Shares A Video

Sushant's Chat With Friend Revealed: Said 'Working On Myself Spiritually And Trying To Grow'