Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary: An Emotional Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Her Mother With A Note

It was a shocking news for the entire nation when Sridevi passed away unexpectedly in Dubai on February 2018. Her untimely demise left a huge void in the film industry. Her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have often expressed that they miss their mother in various interviews.

Today on the occasion of Sridevi's second death anniversary, her daughter Janhvi got emotional and remembered her mom with a moving note. The Dhadak actress shared a black and white picture on her Instagram page where the mother-daughter duo is all smiles for the camera as they lie on a sofa.

The picture features a young Janhvi holding her mother in a tight hug with a caption that reads, "Miss you everyday."

Many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis on Janhvi's post.

After Sridevi passed away, a few days later, Janhvi took to her Instagram post to pen a heart-wrenching note and wrote, "There's a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I'll have to learn to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it's you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But, you were for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That's why he took you back. But at least we had you."

Sridevi was found dead on February 24, 2018 when she was in Dubai for the wedding of her husband's nephew Mohit Marwah. Later, it was reported that she died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub.

Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actress will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afza, Takht, and Mr. Lele.

