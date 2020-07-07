    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sridevi’s Last Film Mom Turns 3; Netizens Call It One Of The Best Thrillers Of Bollywood

      By
      |

      Today (July 7, 2020), late actor Sridevi's last film, Mom turned 3 and netizens took to the micro-blogging site to praise her stellar act in the film. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom also features Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Adnan Siddiqui in key roles. Sridevi's rape and revenge drama was every bit gripping and many of the scenes had us gritting our teeth.

      Made on a budget of Rs 37 crore, the film minted Rs 175 crore at the box office worldwide. Sridevi was also honoured with the Best Actress award at the 65th National Film Awards.

      Check out how netizens are celebrating #3YearsOfMom..

      sridevi-last-film-mom-turns-3-netizens-call-it-one-of-the-best-thrillers-of-bollywood

      @virendarksaath: "#3YearsOfMom what can I say....Mom is precious masterpiece for me! "mamma ki 10 Aankhein hai" many such influencing dislouges,supreme National Award winning performance by @SrideviBKapoor n intelligent direction by @raviudyawar soulful music by @arrahman makes it intense thriller."

      @andyguru: "Celebrating a story that champions the undying spirit of a mother!Smiling face with halo #3YearsOfMOM."

      Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Let's Revisit Her Last Post On Instagram - A Beautiful Family Picture

      @_chipswithdips: "#Sridevi's last and one of the best films completes 3yrs today. Her performance was magnificent n worth remembering. They say time heals many wounds but Sriji's demise has become the defining sadness of my life."

      @sadiqsaleem2: "#3yearsofmom I remember how I couldnt hold my excitement and went to see the 10am first show of Mom during my visit to NYC. This ticket stub is for keeps. #Sridevi."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: sridevi mom
      Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 19:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X