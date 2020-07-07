Sridevi’s Last Film Mom Turns 3; Netizens Call It One Of The Best Thrillers Of Bollywood

Today (July 7, 2020), late actor Sridevi's last film, Mom turned 3 and netizens took to the micro-blogging site to praise her stellar act in the film. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom also features Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Adnan Siddiqui in key roles. Sridevi's rape and revenge drama was every bit gripping and many of the scenes had us gritting our teeth.

Made on a budget of Rs 37 crore, the film minted Rs 175 crore at the box office worldwide. Sridevi was also honoured with the Best Actress award at the 65th National Film Awards.

Check out how netizens are celebrating #3YearsOfMom..

@virendarksaath: "#3YearsOfMom what can I say....Mom is precious masterpiece for me! "mamma ki 10 Aankhein hai" many such influencing dislouges,supreme National Award winning performance by @SrideviBKapoor n intelligent direction by @raviudyawar soulful music by @arrahman makes it intense thriller."

@andyguru: "Celebrating a story that champions the undying spirit of a mother!Smiling face with halo #3YearsOfMOM."

@_chipswithdips: "#Sridevi's last and one of the best films completes 3yrs today. Her performance was magnificent n worth remembering. They say time heals many wounds but Sriji's demise has become the defining sadness of my life."

@sadiqsaleem2: "#3yearsofmom I remember how I couldnt hold my excitement and went to see the 10am first show of Mom during my visit to NYC. This ticket stub is for keeps. #Sridevi."

