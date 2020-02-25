Sridevi Never Wanted A Mr India Sequel!

Fans are anything but thrilled to welcome the idea of Mr India sequel. A few days ago, the director of Mr India, Shekhar Kapur had also slammed the idea of Mr India sequel and had tweeted, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

In fact, Sonam Kapoor, whose father, Anil Kapoor played the lead role in Mr India, also reacted to the news of Mr India sequel and had tweeted, "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn't even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted."

"It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy."

"I should hope that respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office," had added Sonam.

Amid all the reactions over Mr India 2, a throwback interview of Sridevi, the lead actress of Mr India, who's not with us anymore, has been going viral on the internet.

In the interview, even Sridevi had opposed to the idea of Mr India sequel and had said, "I don't think that Mr. India can be remade or turned into a sequel. Such a film just happens. When we were working on it, we never thought it would turn out to be such an influential film. Even today, people remember the film, Mogambo, and my character of the talkative journalist. Everything just came together. Such a happy situation is impossible to repeat."

