SSR Case: Will Kangana Urge CBI To Take Her Statements? Vikas Singh Says CBI Will Not Be Influenced

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer Vikas Singh talked about the relevance of Kangana Ranaut's statements with regard to the ongoing CBI investigation of Sushant's death. Singh said that the CBI is a professional agency which will not be influenced by what anyone says.

Speaking to India Today, Vikas Singh said, "Whatever she (Kangana) is saying presently is not relevant with CBI probe. The CBI is handling the probe professionally and her comments don't have any connection with the present probe. She is just talking about discrimination in Bollywood, which is a separate issue."

He continued that Kangana's statements on nepotism and discrimination being the cause of Sushant's death will be relevant only if it is proven to be true. Meanwhile, the CBI will not be investigating what Kangana has claimed. "Discrimination is part of every workplace. But only once it is proven that Sushant Singh Rajput also faced discrimination and he committed suicide or was murdered because of this discrimination, will her statement be important," he said.

Kangana has made many shocking statements attributing nepotism and certain people in the Hindi film industry to Sushant's death. She has said that she will return her Padma Shri if she cannot back her claims.

When the Mumbai Police was investigating Sushant's case, she repeatedly berated them for not taking her statements. It remains to be seen whether Kangana will request the CBI to take her statements on Sushant's case.

How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister’s son’s best friend’s manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

Mumbai police has let down whole nation, they are beating around the bush still haven’t taken Kangana’s statement either, shame on @MumbaiPolice for protecting murderers #IndiaForSushant https://t.co/xKbajHU4Fv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

Yet @mumbaipolice is hiding from her, infact yesterday when movie mafia trended #arrestKangana, she had some hope finally KR will get to see @mumbaipilice and give her statement but that trend turned out to be fake as well#ShameOnMumbaiPolice — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

It is strange that although Kangana says that she has received a summons from the Mumbai Police in the first tweet, she goes on to claim that the Mumbai Police is 'hiding from her' in the third tweet, which was tweeted a few days after the first one.

Singh added, "CBI is a professional agency, they will not be affected by what you, I or anyone says. To say that they might, questions their ability to carry out a probe. Everyone is entitled to their opinion but will not cloud CBI's judgment."

When asked what was the need for Kangana's statements, he said that in these times, no one can be stopped from putting forth their opinions and that people talk about things to the level that they understand them. Citing the example of MP Subramanian Swamy and Kangana Ranaut, both of whom have been making a lot of statements with regard to Sushant's case, he said that they are both extreme and that neither him, as Sushant's family's representative, nor the CBI will be influenced by them.

