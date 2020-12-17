SSR Death Case: NCB Sends Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal's Phones To Gujarat Forensic Experts

Showik Chakraborty Was Granted Bail By Special Court

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty who was under judicial custody for three months, was granted bail. During the recent hearing, the court said that the stringent charge of financing illicit drug trafficking did not apply to his case. Special judge GB Gurao had said, "The court has to see that there are reasonable grounds for believing that accused is not guilty. The ingredient of Section 27A of NDPS Act are absent in the case of the applicant."

PIL Filed In SC Seeking Update Report From CBI In SSR Death Case

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the apex court regarding the status of the case. ANI had stated, "PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking direction to CBI to submit a status report in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case."

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Notably, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment by his house help. After several pleas filed by SSR fans and his family, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB and Enforcement Directorate (ED) soon joined the probe with different angles.