SSR Death Case: NCB Sends Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal's Phones To Gujarat Forensic Experts
Over six months have passed since Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death on June 14, 2020. The drugs angle of the case is currently being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The agency in the past four months has arrested several drug peddlers and summoned many A-lister celebrities. Now, a report has revealed that the gadgets collected from the actors will be sent for further investigation.
The NCB had summoned many actors from the industry including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Rhea Chakraborty, and others. A report in Bollywood Hungama revealed that a total of 85 gadgets including high-end phones, laptops, and pen drives of celebrities have been sent to Gujarat Forensic experts for further investigation. It also stated that the team will be recovering deleted chats, videos, and other pictures from the said gadgets.
Showik Chakraborty Was Granted Bail By Special Court
Recently, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty who was under judicial custody for three months, was granted bail. During the recent hearing, the court said that the stringent charge of financing illicit drug trafficking did not apply to his case. Special judge GB Gurao had said, "The court has to see that there are reasonable grounds for believing that accused is not guilty. The ingredient of Section 27A of NDPS Act are absent in the case of the applicant."
PIL Filed In SC Seeking Update Report From CBI In SSR Death Case
Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the apex court regarding the status of the case. ANI had stated, "PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking direction to CBI to submit a status report in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case."
Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020
Notably, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment by his house help. After several pleas filed by SSR fans and his family, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB and Enforcement Directorate (ED) soon joined the probe with different angles.
