SSR Death: PM Modi Acknowledges Subramanian Swamy’s Letter Seeking A CBI Inquiry

Along with several celebrities including Shekhar Suman and Roopa Ganguly, politicians have also come forward with a request for a CBI inquiry to be held in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra.

Recently, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy reached out to advocate Ishkaran Bhandari and asked him to "look into facts of the case". Soon afterwards, he also wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting a CBI inquiry to be held in case of the actor's untimely death. The letter stated "the case should be probed by CBI, as he believes that big names in Bollywood connected to the underworld are pressurizing the Mumbai police."

Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the letter and wrote back to him. The letter has led many fans to believe that the government has considered the demand and investigation may take place soon.

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 had written letter dr 15th July 2020 to @narendramodi @PMOIndia on the mysterious death of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput & asked for CBI investigation, Now Namo by letter dt 20th July has acknowledged the letter pic.twitter.com/1updoiWQFq — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) July 25, 2020

On Saturday, Subramanian Swamy also asked other MPs to write to PM Modi. He wrote in a tweet, "All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR's unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry." He also claimed that the investigation is likely to happen. "At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A and B of IPC," he tweeted.

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah responded to a request of a senior leader from Bihar, Pappu Yadav for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Amit Shah said the letter has already been forwarded to the concerned ministry.

