SSR Fans Trend #BoycottBingo After Ranveer Singh Talks About Science In Latest Advertisement

Netizens have called out many companies in the last few months for hurting religious sentiments. Now, Bingo's new advertisement has caught the attention of SSR fans. The popular chips brand and it's ambassador, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, were called out by Twitter users for mocking the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The controversial advertisement titled 'Beta aage kya plan hai', plays out with Ranveer Singh attending a house party when an elder person asks him about his future plans. Speechless after several uncles and aunties suggest him ideal plans, Ranveer has a Bingo Chip and then utters some scientific terms like 'photon', 'algorithm' and 'paradox' to shut down the relatives.

After hearing that, the confused relatives walk away. Ranveer concludes the add by saying that only solution to such tricky questions is by using a 'mad angle'. As soon as the ad was released, many SSR fans took offence at it and claimed that words like 'photon', 'algorithm' and 'paradox' were included in the script to take a jibe at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,

Sushant's Instagram bio still reads, "Photon in a double-slit". The late actor often mentioned about algorithms and space in his social media posts. SSR fans quickly took to Twitter and trended #BoycottBingo to express their anger over the ad. One user wrote, "Tweet 403: We will not tolerate any insult of our hero Sushant. So put down the particular ad of Bingo featuring Ranveer Singh."

Another took a jibe at Ranveer and said, "@RanveerOfficial I just want to know who dubbed your portion in the ad? I'm sure you don't know meaning of a single word here! If any chance you know, brief me what is Algorithm! Or what is Photon! Level matters, mocking doesn't! #BoycottBingo #NoSushantNoBollywood."

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

#BoycottBingo for shamelessly making fun of SSR thru it's brand ambassador @RanveerOfficial .. Best if you guys take this advertisement down and remove Mr. Ranveer being face for your company.. else face huge boycott@ITCCorpCom pic.twitter.com/I2256eJDgE — Amit Verma: GotPromotedToManager (@PhotonSupport) November 18, 2020

It is extremely disappointing to see the educational and scientific expertise of @itsSSR is being brutally mocked by a person representing a chips brand!

Not sure what his educational qualification is🤔

Sad to see all 🇮🇳efforts for #CBIFile302InSSRCase goes in vain💔#BoycottBingo https://t.co/Q0BbnVsyDv — Dr. Sunny Duttagupta (@sunnydg23) November 18, 2020

Yeh darr acchha laga.

'Like/dislike" & "comments" are hidden.

If you dont have audacity to face the heat of public anger (that too by virtue of your own deed) then ou should have thought of it while writing script.@amairas_07 @PhotonSupport #BoycottBingo#NoSushantNoBollywood pic.twitter.com/7RVI9qE07l — Krutika (@krutika_SSR) November 18, 2020

The people who offended by my tweet. listen the words which is used in ranveer's whole dialogue it's actually SSR'S words which he used in his life. SSR wanted to research on aliens and they making fun of this also.#BoycottBingo#RepublicRoar4SSR — DAYANAND BAIRAGI (@Imonly4sushant) November 19, 2020

Illitrate ppl dont know wht photon and Neutron matters for us🤗 @itsSSR ❤️😘💫#BoycottBingo Forever #BoycottBollywood 💥

I Still Remember Photon in a double slit 💫

n its Defination though pic.twitter.com/KUqbwfucSM — Mrs,Priya Sushant Singh Rajput❤🤗🌱☘️🌳🍀💫💫🕉️ (@PriyaSh78692980) November 18, 2020

The popular chips brand Bingo post backlash has released a statement, saying "A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts.

The recent Bingo! Advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the Covid-19 pandemic".

