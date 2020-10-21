SSR's House Help Dipesh Sawant Files Petition Against NCB, Demands Rs 10 Lakh Compensation
Dipesh Sawant, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for procuring drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has now filed a petition before the Bombay High Court against the NCB for alleged illegal detention. Sawant through the petition, is seeking Rs 10 lakh in compensation.
The petition was filed earlier this month on October 5 and on October 19, the court adjourned the matter till November 6. The case is set to be heard by the division bench consisting of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik. The petition for wrongly arresting him and then not following protocol was filed through advocates Rajendra Rathod and Aamir Koradia. "Two hearings have happened in the court. NCB has asked for more time to reply," said Rathod.
Dipesh Alleges He Was Arrest On September 5
Dipesh Sawant, in the petition, has alleged that he was produced before the Magistrate after more than 36 hours of arrest, which violates the guidelines of the Supreme Court. According to the guidelines, the accused has to be presented before a Magistrate within 24 hours of arrest.
According to Dipesh Sawant, while the NCB records show that he was arrested on September 5 at 8 pm, the arrest by the agency was made on September 4 at 10 pm and he was produced before the court on September 6.
Dipesh Also Claimed To Have Been Falsely Framed
The petition also mentions that Sawant's brother Vivek, wrote to the Chief Justice of the High Court and other authorities on September 5 about the ‘illegal' detention. Dipesh also claimed to have been falsely framed and there is no evidence to charge him for offences under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, the plea states.
Three Investigative Agencies Are Probing SSR's Death Case
Meanwhile, Dipesh Sawant was granted bail on October 7 from NCB's judicial custody.
Notably, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020. Currently, three central agencies- Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB are investigating various angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Gabriella Demetriades' Brother Agisilaos To Remain In Judicial Custody Till November 3
Film And TV Director Sahil Kohli Questioned By NCB In Drugs Case