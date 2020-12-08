Subhash Ghai Doesn't Think Nepotism Has Survived In The Film Industry

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has directed many iconic films and has launched actresses like Manisha Koirala and Mahima Chaudhry, says that he doesn't believe nepotism has survived in the industry. From the last few years, nepotism has become a hot topic of discussion. While many diss it, others just accept it and aim to work harder.

The Pardes director said, "Over the years, the Indian film industry has grown to be one of the world's largest, with some of the most talented people in the world. This has also meant that competition is intense, and that the efforts that goes into creating each film is massive. In this scenario, I don't believe that nepotism has survived. Instead, it's been replaced by a system of merit, that sees the best and most deserving person assigned any given job/role." (sic)

Meanwhile, ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, Hindi film industry received flak like never before. However, Ghai doesn't believe the film industry deserves such hatred from the audiences.

He said that the Hindi film industry represents everything that is best about India, as it tells us stories of our history, heritage, culture, and mythologies. It teaches its audiences about love, family, kindness and courage.

In the same interview, Ghai also asserted that the industry has evolved in many beautiful ways in the last few decades. "We've had a rush of enthusiastic, young talents in the industry, determined to reshape cinema and make their mark. We've also seen some fantastic new scripts being produced, visionary directors with unique styles and their own distinct flair, and an overall improvement in every aspect of filmmaking in general," added the Khalnayak director.

