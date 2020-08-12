    For Quick Alerts
      Subhash Ghai Responds To Mahima Chaudhry’s Bullying Claims: I Am Amused Reading This News

      Actress Mahima Chaudhry has alleged that filmmaker Subhash Ghai used to bully her when she first came to the industry, and that no one apart from Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt used to back her. Mahima made these claims amidst the ongoing insider-outsider debate in the Hindi film industry.

      Subhash Ghai Responds To Mahima’s Bullying Claims

      Subhash Ghai has responded to these claims and has stated that he and Mahima are on good terms. He also addressed the conflict he had with Mahima in 1997, and clarified that they both had sorted it out.

      "I am amused reading this news. Mahima & I are very good friends till date and are still in touch through messages. She is a very nice and mature woman of today. She recently shared on how she gets welcomed at every event with a song from Pardes 'I love my India' even after 23 years," responded Ghai.

      Talking about the incident that Mahima opened up about in her recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ghai said, "Yes, there was a small conflict in 1997 post the release of Pardes , which became a big blockbuster and for which she even got the Filmfare award for best actor. My company did send her a show cause notice for flouting a clause in our agreement."

      "Media and industry reacted in a big way and so I withdrew and canceled her contract with Mukta Arts. After 3 years she came to me with her family and apologized for her impulsive reaction. I forgave her and thereafter we became friends again. She is jovial good person I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by someone," he continued.

      "Actually I admire her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in my last film Kanchi in 2015," added Subhash.

      I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff which is normal in course of life in show biz.

