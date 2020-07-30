Subramanian Swamy Explains Why He Thinks Sushant Was Murdered; Reveals 26 Evidence Points

Subramanian Swamy Makes Sensational Claims

According to the document shared by Swamy, the mark on Sushant's neck hinted at homicide instead of suicide. The document further claimed that for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under his feet. "This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation," read a point in the document. The other 'evidence' points mentioned in the document include the mark on the neck not matching with the cloth used, various marks on the body, CCTV outage, missing room duplicate key, his manager Disha Salian's suicide, changing sim card, no financial crisis, servant changing statement, among other things.

Click here to see the 26-points evidence document shared by Swamy.

Subramanian Swamy's Reaction To Anil Deshmukh Declaring No CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death

Swamy took to his Twitter page and wrote, "If Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe since Police of two States cannot separately investigate the same crime."

Subramanian Swamy's Letter To The PM

Earlier, in his letter to the PM, Subramanian Swamy had claimed that he came to know from his sources in Mumbai that many big names in Bollywood with links to Dons in Dubai are trying to cover up Sushant's death case as a "voluntary suicide."

Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy Says He Will Take Up The Matter Of CBI investigation In Sushant's Death

He tweeted, "I spoke on phone to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. I praised Patna Police & free hand he has given for the thorough investigation & the FIR. Since now there are two probes, I will initiate for a CBI probe. He said he has no objection but wants justice done for Sushant and culprits caught."

Swamy also blasted the Mumbai Police for having "not got beyond inquest under Section 174 of CrPC." He alleged that the failure to lodge a criminal case "reveals the possible mindset of Mumbai police."