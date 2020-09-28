Suchitra Krishnamoorthi On Drugs Case: I'm Still Aghast That No Men Were Called For NCB Probe

Singer and actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared her thought on the ongoing drugs controversy on Twitter, and wondered why no men from Bollywood have been called yet for the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) probe.

"From normalising women being addressed as "#kyamaalhai in the movies, to fuming over a woman asking #MaalHaiKya in real life, our entire culture of misogny needs a reset. I am still aghast that no men were named & called for #ncbprobe- only the women shamed," wrote Suchitra on Twitter.

While some netizens agreed with her, others disagreed. A few also tried to take a potshot at Suchitra and asked her not to give the drugs case a 'gender' angle.

A netizen wrote, "Mam pls you too do not see it for women's angle the accused here was women but natural her friends will be exposed first, if we allow NCB for deep investigation without political pressure then all names will tumble out within minutes. Pls not to opin based as women centric."

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She Was Told To Attend Karan Johar's Parties To Make Comeback In Films

"There were several men who were investigated by NCB & even arrested. Unless u think it is a prerequisite to be an actor in order to be a man?! NCB is working with the clues they've unearthed at this point, r we expecting them to fabricate one on the Khans? U r confusing today!" wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the NCB office to record their statements in drugs probe linked to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant died on June 14, and since then, his family and fans have been eager to learn the truth behind his sudden demise. Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh isn't very happy with the NCB's divertion towards the drugs nexus in Bollywood, and wants the central agency to focus more on Sushant's death.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Questions Why Mahesh Bhatt Was Adamant About Rhea Leaving Sushant On June 8