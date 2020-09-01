Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Questions Why Mahesh Bhatt Was Adamant About Rhea Leaving Sushant On June 8

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Attacks Mahesh Bhatt In Her Tweet

The actress tweeted, "Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?"

Mahesh Bhatt Has Been At The Receiving End Of Trolls For His Alleged Closeness To Rhea Chakraborty

It was speculated that Mahesh Bhatt had advised Rhea Chakraborty to break up with Sushant Singh Rajput before leaving his house on June 8, 2020 after screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the filmmaker and Rhea surfaced in the media.

However, Rhea Chakraborty Called Mahesh Bhatt A 'Father Figure' In Her Interview

The actress claimed that her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt was misconstrued, and was quoted as saying, "I spoke to Bhatt saab because he is like a father figure for me. I called him to say I don't have it in me to go ahead. He (Sushant) has asked me to leave and I am completely broken. He asked me to think of my father and go home, to be strong for my father. Bhatt saab told me you cannot break down to this level. This conversation was misconstrued, I was made into his girlfriend when he has a daughter my age. Don't I have the right to consult someone?"

The Actress Also Quashed Reports That Mahesh Bhatt Had Asked Her To Break Up With Sushant

Rhea Chakraborty denied the allegation and told a news channel, "Even if Bhatt saab had asked me to leave Sushant, it would not have worked. It is a matter of the heart."