Suhana Khan Celebrates Her 20th Birthday With A Stunning Photoshoot On Her Terrace!

The Glam Girl

Dressed in a striped beige and black bodycon dress, Suhana looked drop-dead gorgeous, as she posed for the camera, with her hair swaying in the wind.

A Quiet Birthday Celebration For Suhana

Previously, the starlet gave fans a glimpse of what she was doing on the eve of her birthday, by sharing a picture of the picturesque sunset view from her house terrace. One can see a diary and a pair of headphones lying on the table.

Friends Forever

Earlier during the day, Suhana's best friend Ananya Panday penned an adorable birthday wish for her. Posting a throwback picture from one of their outings, she wrote, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever."

Suhana Khan Is Awaiting Her Big Break In Bollywood

The star kid is currently pursuing her studies at New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut with a short film called The Grey Part Of Blue.

Speaking about Suhana's acting aspirations, her superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan earlier told Vogue magazine, "Suhana's not working towards a promise of being cast, she's working towards being an actor, and she knows that. We have friends who are very well-meaning and think of my kids as their own, and they're all happy and keen to launch her. Like Karan [Johar]. But I keep insisting that I don't want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors."