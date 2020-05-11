    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suhana Khan's Message For Mom Gauri Khan: 'Kinda Mad That I Don't Look Like You'

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Suhana Khan, is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The youngster already has fan pages dedicated to her, and keeps hitting the news for some reason or the other.

      suhana

      Recently, the star kid's 'hatke' message for her mom Gauri, on the occasion of Mother's Day, caught everyone's attention on social media. Sharing a black-and-white photograph of Gauri, Suhana wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy Mother's Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don't look like you."

      gauri

      Meanwhile, Gauri shared a collage of throwback pictures on her Instagram page. It featured not only her mother, but also AbRam, Suhana and Aryan, and the caption read, "Maternal bonds... Happy Mother's Day."

      View this post on Instagram

      Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day . ❤️

      A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

      Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Suhana had credited her mum, Gauri, for keeping things together by planning family holidays that are sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

      "We know it's important to spend time together. Mum coordinates all our diaries and plans our holidays, where we just hang out watching movies and playing games. We're all super competitive, so when we play board games things become super tense!", the magazine quoted her as saying.

      Suhana's pictures often trend on the internet for her striking resemblance to her superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. In the past, she has also been trolled on social media for looking like "Shah Rukh with long hair and lipstick."

      When asked about how she deals with trolls, the star kid had told Vogue magazine, "At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don't know you, and they don't know what they're talking about, but they're just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence. I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can't honestly say that I don't get upset by it. It's annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems."

      Suhana Khan is a freshman at New York's Columbia University. A few days before the lockdown, she returned to Mumbai to be with her parents.

      Suhana Khan Experiments With Make-up And Shares Tips With Mother Gauri Khan

      Shah Rukh Khan Was Going To Jump From Balcony When KKR Won; Suhana Khan Held Him Back!

      Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X