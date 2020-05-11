Suhana Khan's Message For Mom Gauri Khan: 'Kinda Mad That I Don't Look Like You'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Suhana Khan, is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The youngster already has fan pages dedicated to her, and keeps hitting the news for some reason or the other.

Recently, the star kid's 'hatke' message for her mom Gauri, on the occasion of Mother's Day, caught everyone's attention on social media. Sharing a black-and-white photograph of Gauri, Suhana wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy Mother's Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don't look like you."

Meanwhile, Gauri shared a collage of throwback pictures on her Instagram page. It featured not only her mother, but also AbRam, Suhana and Aryan, and the caption read, "Maternal bonds... Happy Mother's Day."

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Suhana had credited her mum, Gauri, for keeping things together by planning family holidays that are sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

"We know it's important to spend time together. Mum coordinates all our diaries and plans our holidays, where we just hang out watching movies and playing games. We're all super competitive, so when we play board games things become super tense!", the magazine quoted her as saying.

Suhana's pictures often trend on the internet for her striking resemblance to her superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. In the past, she has also been trolled on social media for looking like "Shah Rukh with long hair and lipstick."

When asked about how she deals with trolls, the star kid had told Vogue magazine, "At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don't know you, and they don't know what they're talking about, but they're just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence. I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can't honestly say that I don't get upset by it. It's annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems."

Suhana Khan is a freshman at New York's Columbia University. A few days before the lockdown, she returned to Mumbai to be with her parents.

