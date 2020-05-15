    For Quick Alerts
      Suhana Khan's No-Makeup Pictures: Mom Gauri Khan Shows Off Her Photography Skills Amid Lockdown

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is a freshman at New York's Columbia University, returned to Mumbai to be with her parents, before the lockdown was announced. Since then, the star kid has been chilling at home.

      Recently, to kill time during the lockdown, Suhana decided to model for her mom Gauri at home, and the end result turned out to be fabulous. Later, the mother-daughter duo took to their respective Instagram pages to share a bunch of pictures from Suhana's lockdown photoshoot.

      Suhana Khan Poses Like A Supermodel

      Suhana Khan Poses Like A Supermodel

      The star kid looked drop-dead gorgeous in a chic off-shoulder top and high-waisted blue jeans. No wonder, we are all hearts over this picture.

      Good Looks Runs In Her Genes

      Good Looks Runs In Her Genes

      In the second picture, Suhana is seen intensely staring into the camera, while the windswept hair adds more drama to her look.

      If Looks Could Kill!

      If Looks Could Kill!

      Suhana Khan captioned her pictures as, "my mum took these @gaurikhan", with a tongue-out emoji. We must say, these pictures prove that she is a star in making.

      Gauri Khan Also Shared Some Pictures From Suhana's Lockdown Photoshoot

      Gauri Khan Also Shared Some Pictures From Suhana's Lockdown Photoshoot

      She captioned them as, "No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography." In the clicks, Suhana is seen posing in her terrace garden.

      Ananya Panday-Suhana Khan's Cute Banter On Gauri Khan's Post

      Ananya Panday-Suhana Khan's Cute Banter On Gauri Khan's Post

      While Suhana's pictures received a lot of comments and praises, her best friend Ananya Panday wrote, "I like this top sue!! But you never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2." To this, Suhana said, "Give my shorts back." Her reply left the netizens in splits. Suhana-Ananya's cute banter stole the attention, as the latter said that she won't return the shots to Suhana.

      Earlier, in one of her interviews, Ananya was all praise for Suhana, and was quoted as saying, "Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented. She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

