Suhana Khan's Belly Dance Instructor Shares The Star Kid's Then And Now Pictures!

Shake It Like Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's Mumbai-based dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja, posted before lockdown and during lockdown pictures of Suhana on her Instagram page. In one picture, the star kid and her trainer pose a mirror selfie at the studio, while in the other picture, Suhana is seen taking dance lessons virtually from her trainer.

Sanjana captioned the picture as, "Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 #lockdown4 With @suhanakhan2 Level up #onlinebellydanceclass #artofbellydancewithsanjana..."

Suhana's Lockdown Photoshoot

Recently, Suhana turned muse for her mother Gauri Khan, as the latter clicked some stunning pictures of her daughter at home. Dressed in a chic off-shoulder top and high-waisted blue jeans, and sans any makeup, Suhana looked like a dream in the photos.

Suhana Made Her Acting Debut Last Year

King Khan's daughter starred in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue, last year. Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Suhana had opened up about her acting aspirations and said, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided (that I want to act). Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."

When SRK Opened Up About Suhana's Debut In Bollywood

"Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it's my belief that they shouldn't start acting [in movies] yet," the superstar had told Hindustan Times.