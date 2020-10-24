Suhana Khan Shares A Stunning Picture With Her Brother Aryan And We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Them

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is yet to step into Bollywood, but the star kid already enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. Every time, the damsel posts a picture on her Instagram page, it goes viral in no time.

Suhana who has been extremely active on social media amid lockdown, recently shared a picture in which she is seen framing a frame with her brother Aryan Khan and cousin Alia Chhiba.

Meet The Stylish Trio In the picture shared by Suhana Khan, the lady is seen looking glamorous in a crop top and jeans. On the other hand, Aryan is seen sporting a casual look in a grey hoodie with jeans. Alia looks pretty in a white top. Suhana captioned her picture as, 'Oops' with a heart emoji. Alia also shared the same click and captioned it as, "Triplets." Can You Spot AbRam In This Picture? Earlier, Alia had taken to her Instagram story to share a picture in which she is seen posing for the camera while 'baby mushroom' AbRam is seen poking his head out of a pool. The Family Is On A Getaway To Dubai The star kids are currently in the UAE, where the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played. Aryan, Suhana and AbRam were spotted at several IPL matches with their father Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about Suhana, the young girl recently took the internet by storm with her Instagram post on 'End Colourism'. Her post was lauded by netizens and her friends from the industry. Earlier, in an interview, Shah Rukh had revealed that Suhana wants to be an actress. "I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it's my belief that they shouldn't start acting yet," the superstar had told Hindustan Times.

