Sumeet Vyas Stands Against Abuse On Social Media; ‘This Is A Crime Which Should Be Reported’

A movement against abuse on social media has taken over. Many celebrities, from TV stars to Bollywood stars, many are participating in this campaign against abuse on social media, and are urging everyone to sign a petition to stop bullying and harassment.

Sayani Gupta shared a video in which Sumeet Vyas explains why bullying and abuse is not something to be taken lightly, and strict action should be taken against it.

In the video, Sumeet says, "Harassment and the use of abusive language on social media is not a thing to be taken lightly. It is a crime. If people think they are brave by abusing others on social media, especially women, there is nothing more cowardly than this. So I request everyone who is on social media to not take this lightly. This is a crime which should be reported. Those who indulge in this, and those who make women uncomfortable, should be complained against, and should be sent to jail."

Sayani captioned her post, "#indiaagainstabuse X @sumeetvyas Let's check ourselves. Let's tell our peers. Let's make this social media space free from targeted abuse/ Bullying/ Harassment. Sign the petition ( link in bio) Share your stories."

She tagged, @maanvigagroo @tanejamainhoon @weareyuvaa @inbreakthrough @savethechildren_india @wcc_cinema @change.orgindia @pragyavats.

Others such as Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza have also shared this campaign on their social media handles.

Recently, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt posted on her Instagram handle the harassment she endures on social media constantly, and announced that she will be taking strict legal action against abusers, and not protecting their privacy.

