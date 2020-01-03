Did Suniel Shetty Just Confirm That Athiya Shetty Is Dating Cricketer KL Rahul?

It seems 2020 is the year of 'official love announcements'. Recently, cricketer Hardik Pandya proposed to his girlfriend Natasha Stanovich on a yacht and surprised everyone with their engagement. Now, we hear KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all serious about each other and even Athiya's parents have approved of their relationship.

A close friend of the young couple revealed to a leading daily, "Athiya and Rahul have been friends for a long time. Both have a crazy sense of humour and most of their buddies had anticipated their friendship transforming into romance. The two have been dating for a few months now. Given their schedules, they try to spend as much time with each other as possible."

The source also revealed that Athiya's family is extremely fond of Rahul.

Interestingly, in his recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Suniel Shetty spoke about his children's love lives and spilled beans about the same.

The Hera Pheri actor said, "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy."

"We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing," added Suneil.

Coming back to Athiya, she was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

