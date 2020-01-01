Suniel Shetty On Athiya And Ahan’s Love Life: I Love Who My Kids Are Dating

Suniel Shetty's kids Ahan and Athiya, apart from work have been making headlines for their dating life rumours. While Bollywood actress Athiya is rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul and neither of the two have confirmed or denied the relationship, son Ahan is dating Tania Shroff and the two made their relationship officially in 2019. Suniel Shetty recently in an interview confirmed the two are in fact dating the respective partner, and the parents are happy about it.

While talking to ETimes, Shetty said, if the two are happy so are they. "We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy."

He also went on to share why Suniel and Mana have taken the approach of befriending the kids. He believes the world is materialistic and he feels very worried about today's generation. Peer pressure and competition can be very scary, "That is why I think parents befriending them and doing everything is very important. I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy. The children we are blessed that they are from brilliant families and so humble and fit into the family-like gloves,"

Athiya and Ahan both celebrated the New Year with their partners while vacationing abroad. Recently Athiya was snapped with Rahul in Thailand, on the other hand, Ahan is reportedly holidaying in the United States.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The comedy-drama didn't make a big impact on the box office.

