Suniel Shetty On Bollywood Business: It Was About Relationships Before, Today It’s About Calculation

Suniel Shetty got talking about the way business happens in the Hindi film industry today, and how it changed over the years. He explained that the business has become ruthless today because the days of handling it through relationships have gone, and it is about calculations today.

"It was all about relationships before, it's cold business and pure success that matters today. We blame groups in Bollywood, right? But according to me, they take calls 'iski picture khareedunga', it begins there. It is all about collection, maths, and that's why it's ruthless, it' wasn't so ruthless before. Individuals were running it, it was an owner driven business," said Suniel, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"If you can't deliver for me, investor says you are out, then CEOs, they are only interested in numbers. This game has gone all the way below. If you have to blame anybody, blame this system of money, and into X valuations. Everything is determined by investors sitting all over the world, why are we blaming individuals today? It's so sad," he said, referring to the blame game and finger pointing happening on social media today.

Suniel added that the COVID-19 pandemic has restructured the way business functions. He said, "Earlier, for example it would be my father and accountant, today there's a CEO, CFO, my God, how many different people handling the same thing! So it's investment vs return, not just entertainment. Achhi film banao aur chalne do, nahi, maths nahi kehta toh yeh nahi chalega, film mat banao. If the subject is good, we won't get our money back... kya kar rahe ho aap? You are curbing creativity. We have become too materialistic."

Talking about work, Suniel will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, an action crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film also stars John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Emraan Hashmi, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy and others.

