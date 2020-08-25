Suniel Shetty On Sanjay Dutt’s Cancer Diagnosis: He Has Gone Through Hell, Hope He Recovers Fast

Earlier this month, Agneepath actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. His colleague and friend in the film industry, Suniel Shetty reacted to this news and said that he consciously prays for Sanjay all the time, and he hopes that Sanjay will recover soon.

Sanjay was admitted to the Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness. He tested negative for COVID-19 but was eventually diagnosed with lung cancer.

Talking about this, Suniel told Times of India, "Now, you hear about Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) being unwell. Be it morning or evening, he is always consciously in my prayers. He has gone through hell. I am praying to God to help him recover faster."

Suniel also shared how much it hurts to have lost valuable artists in the film industry this year. "I don't even want to talk about what has happened this year because every day when you see pictures of the people we have lost, it hurts. It hurts like crazy. People have loved them as an individual not only as actors. They have lived life and they were such wonderful people. They were knowledge banks. That is what hurts the most," he said.

Sanjay is currently undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. His wife Maanyata Dutt, who was in Dubai with their children due to the pandemic, flew back to Mumbai to be with her husband. In a recent statement, she updated Sanjay's well-wishers on his health, and requested people to not speculate about it.

With regard to work, Sanjay will next be seen in Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 movie Sadak. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt.

