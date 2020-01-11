Suniel Shetty Says He Did Not Interfering In Daughter Athiya Shetty’s Film Motichoor Chaknachoor

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty starred in Motichoor Chaknachoor, a comedy drama about a 36 year old man trying to find a wife. In April 2019, Suniel was accused of interfering with the film, by its producers. Suniel had not addressed the accusation until recently, when he denied it and said that the producers know who is lying and who isn't.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Suniel said, "I can very strongly say that I never interfere in Athiya's films and that was all a lie. The producers (Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia) said what they wanted to but I never gave any explanation (at that time) because it was somebody else's film. I had no involvement in it (at all)."

He further said, "Between the producer and me, we both know who is lying and who isn't. My conscience is 100% clear that I was definitely not wrong at all. Motichoor Chaknachoor gave Athiya an opportunity to perform and she was appreciated as an actor. What more would a father want?"

Suniel had received a legal notice stating that he had no authority to get involved in the project, either in the post-production or marketing. If done so, it was to be considered as trespassing and breach of confidentiality at its own risk, cost and consequences.

However, the film went on to release without any hassles in November 2019. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui opposite Athiya.

