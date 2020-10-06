Suniel Shetty Says It Upsets Him When His Children Get Dragged Into Nepotism Debate

Suniel Shetty, whose daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty are following his footsteps and exploring acting, opened up about the debate on nepotism in their context. Suniel shared that hearing about his kids names dragged into the nepotism debate doesn't irritate or anger him, but it upsets him. He wishes his kids get recognized for their own hard work and talent.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Suniel said, "I never get irritated or angry, it upsets me. It hurts me, more than anything else. It is Athiya's destiny and hard work, which she will prove. Motichoor Chaknachoor wasn't a big film, and had a lot of problems because of the producer. Somewhere down the line, she got appreciated tremendously, and that's exactly what it is. She chose the subject that she wanted to do. Every child in this world has the right to follow their dream."

For those who don't know, Motichoor Chaknachoor was a 2019 film which starred Athiya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Although the film did poorly at the box office, the actors were praised for their performances in it.

Suniel continued to say, "Don't push your children for education, or achieve this much. Educating them is our responsibility as parents, but let them choose their destiny. What has this Covid 19 pandemic proved? You need to be happy, and internally strong. On one side, I am trying to give so many other kids an opportunity through my initiative."

"That way, I have 2,72,000 and two children. For me, all are equal. For me, more than opportunity, it was this bloody exploitation of talent that used to happen, financially, mentally, physically, casting couch, so I wanted that if you have talent, you will get work," he said, talking about his initiative focused on helping people find jobs.

