suniel-shetty-says-motichoor-chaknachoor-controversy-has-scarred-athiya-shetty

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Suniel Shetty opened up about the Motichoor Chaknachoor controversy row, and revealed that it has left his daughter Athiya Shetty scarred. For the unversed, Motichoor Chaknachoor features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles, and even before its release, the film underwent a legal battle owing to an ugly fallout between director Debamitra Biswal and production house Woodpecker Movies.

Speaking about how the row affected Athiya, Suniel said, "She is very clear about what she does not want to do. And at times that gets difficult and there are so many films that come her way and now 'Motichoor' has scarred her so much, tremendous appreciation as an actor but scarred her from the point of view."

"With no fault of hers she was dragged into something that she was not even responsible for. She is so scared now that anything which comes from me she wants to think about it 25 times. She doesn't have that kind of faith. She says they are your friends and this happens," added the Border actor.

Suniel Shetty: Salman Khan Is The Most Misunderstood Human Being In This Industry

Speaking about his equation with Athiya, the proud daddy said that he is her sounding board and boxing bag. Suniel further added that both his children, be it Athiya or Ahan, they're comfortable in their own skin.

Suniel, who started his career with actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, also spoke about his stardom being compared to theirs and said, "When people ask me about Akshay and Ajay being successful I say they are inspiring me to keep going otherwise I would have retired long back, I say look at them, hats off to them. Don't think that I am jealous, because then there are a million who have gone by and I still exist."

Athiya Shetty Says Her B'Day Celebrations Will Be Quiet, Hopes The World Rids Itself Of Suffering