Suniel Shetty: Salman Khan Is The Most Misunderstood Human Being In This Industry

Suniel Shetty and Salman Khan are old pals, and the duo has always been there for each other. No matter how many times Salman has been dragged into controversies, Suniel has always spoken about the good side of the Ek Tha Tiger actor. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Suniel talked about his equation with Salman Khan and said that he's the most misunderstood human being in the industry, as he never speaks about the good work that he does for others.

The Mohra actor said, "Give, give, give and keep giving is Salman Khan! He doesn't talk about the unbelievable amount of work he does. He doesn't talk about the unbelievable amount of support he gives. Recommending me even when I wasn't working. Recommending each other that oh I can't do this film, talk to Suniel he will be damn good for it."

He further added, "It is only when you are comfortable in your own space. I always say he's the most misunderstood human being in this industry, I am not saying this now, I have been saying this for the last 10 years when he was being hit at peak that yeh aisa hai ya vaisa hai but insaan bahot acha hai."

In the same interview, Shetty also said that even though he's not very good at socialising, Salman knows that the Hera Pheri actor will always be there for him.

While showering more praise on Salman, Suniel said that he has a heart of gold.

Salman is known for his cold wars with many B-town celebrities, but guess what? Suniel will never be in that list.

