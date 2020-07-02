    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Suniel Shetty: Sonu Sood Has Put Hindi Film Heroes On A Different Pedestal

      Just like the whole nation, actor Suniel Shetty is also all praise for actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrant workers by sending them home amid the nationwide lockdown, in the light of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. While speaking to a leading daily, Shetty said, "Sonu has put Hindi film heroes on a different pedestal. People know that the film industry has good-hearted people. He is stepping out every day, risking his and his family's health to help others."

      When the Internet was flooded with appreciation posts for Sonu Sood, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had also shared on social media that how back in 1994, Suniel Shetty had rescued 128 Nepali women from sex trafficking. The filmmaker had also added that Suniel's brave act wasn't known to many till one of the rescued women spoke about it. Suniel had not only rescued these women, but also helped them in becoming self-sufficient.

      The Border actor said, "I've celebrated many Christmases with sex workers and their children at Kamathipura (Mumbai's red light area). Their love and blessing fills my heart. I know many of them are forced into this profession. It was a collective effort to send these women home to Nepal. There were honest cops, my mother-in-law, politicians, even the airlines that flew them home, among others, who helped. Naam sirf actor ka nahi hona chahiye, yeh sab bhi the. (Only actor's shouldn't be praised, they all were there.)"

      EXCLUSIVE! Sonu Sood Silences Rumours, Says, 'I Have No Interest In Joining Politics'

      The film industry is indeed lucky to have such heroes. Be it Sonu Sood or Suniel Shetty, the duo has proved that a real hero isn't someone, who fights hundreds of villains on the silver screen, but someone who acts like a hero off-screen too!

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 19:05 [IST]
