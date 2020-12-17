Sunny Deol Gets Y-Category Security After He Backs New Farm Laws: Reports

Sunny Deol's Tweet On The New Farm Laws

Sunny, who is a Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, tweeted in favour of the new farm laws and wrote, "I request the entire world that this matter remains between our farmers and the government. Do not interfere, because they will find a way after holding discussions. I know that many people want to take advantage of it and create problems. They are not thinking of the farmers and may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers."

Dharmendra's Reaction To Farmers' Protests Over The New Farm Laws

On the other hand, Sunny Deol's father, veteran actor Dharmendra had said that he is heartbroken by the current unrest in the country around the farmers' protests.

A Times of India report had quoted him as saying, "Log coronavirus ko bhi bhool gaye hai. Desh bhar mein afra-tafri phaili hai. Main janam din kaise manau? Hum sab Bharat maa ke bachhe hain. Humanity se bada koi dharm nahi. Kisiki sharafat, majburi ya insaniyat ka faayda na uthaye. Kisaan kya bolna chahte hain, unki baat ek baar sunlo. Woh sadkon pe baithein hain itni sardi mein. Ek mutual dialogue se hal nikal sakta hai (People have forgotten COVID-19 pandemic. There's a chaos in the country. How do I celebrate my birthday? We are all children of Mother India. There's no bigger religion than humanity. One shouldn't take advantage of somebody's nobility and obligation. One must listen to what farmers have to say at least once. They are sitting on the streets in cold. The problem can be solved with mutual dialogue)."

Kangana Ranaut-Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter Spat

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in a war of words over the new farm laws on Twitter. Recently, the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor lashed out at the actress, for claiming that he disappeared after inciting farmers to protest. He blasted Kangana and wrote in his tweet in Punjabi, "Don't even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national? Who made her the authority? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti nationals."