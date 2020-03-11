Sunny Deol Joins Hands With South Director Hanu Raghavapudi For An Action Thriller; Read Details

Sunny Deol's last acting stint was Bhaiyyaji Superhit, which released in 2018. Post that, the actor helmed Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was his son Karan's Bollywood debut. The film turned out to be a box office dud. Now, Sunny is all set to return to acting with an action thriller. The film will be helmed by South director Hanu Raghavaudi, who has directed Telugu films like Andala Rakshashi, Lie and I Am Famous.

Sunny's film won't be a remake of a South film. Talking about it, the Ghayal star shared, "No, it's not a remake of any South film , but a different and very interesting subject, full of action, suspense and thriller. The character too is different from the work I have done till date."

Hanu will be making his Bollywood directorial debut with this Sunny Deol-starrer. He is quite excited to direct the action star and said, "It's like a dream come true for me, as Sunny sir also loved the script and is equally excited for the film. He has already begun preparing for his look and spending more time in the gym as his look requires a different kind of sculpted body. The movie will have some daredevil action sequences and to do so, there is no bigger action star than him."

"My role in this film is very different ,though its too early to prompt anything about my character now ,but all i can say, it surely requires me to put in some extra efforts for the same. Hopefully i am able to achieve what it demands," signed off Sunny.

The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Anuj Sharma with whom Sunny collaborated on films like Apne and Singh Saab: The Great.

Talking about his equation with Sunny, he said, "Sunny Deol and my family has always shared a great bond..he is a fantastic and exceptional actor and it would be great to work with him again after Apne and Singh Saab: The Great. When we first first met Sunny with the story, he was very excited about it.He has been in constant touch with the team about how the movie is shaping up. We plan on revealing the first look soon."

The film is currently in its pre production stage and is all set to go on floors by the beginning of April 2020 .

