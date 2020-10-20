Sunny Deol's Birthday Party: Actor Celebrates In Deol Style With Dad Dharmendra And Family

The Birthday Boy Poses With His Birthday Cake

Sunny Deol is all smiles while posing with his mountains and sky themed-cake. The decorations on the cake read, 'Happy birthday Sunny Bhaiya.' Sharing this picture on his Instagram page, the Jeet actor wrote, "Love you all for all the love you give me."

A Cute Moment

Dharmendra shared a bunch of pictures from his son Sunny's birthday celebrations and captioned them as, "With his great blessing. Folded hands...... your soulful good wishes... Sunny's BIRTHDAY Birthday cake CELEBRATIONS Deol style."

In this picture, while Sunny has his eyes on the two yummy cakes lying on the table, papa Dharmendra is seen lovingly looking at him.

All Things Love

In this picture shared by Dharmendra, the veteran actor is seen feeding a spoonful of cake to Sunny. His caption for the click read, "Love you all , for your loving response..... your good wishes on Sunny's Birthday. Friends, you are always close to our heart ..........khushi mein.....aai to intiha ho gai tweets ki......bore ho gaiye hoon ge aap......Ab kuchh din chup rahon ga .... ("there were so many tweets today, you must have got bored, I will keep quiet for some days now)."

This Is Making Our Hearts Squishy

Sunny Deol's sons Karan and Rajvir are seen giving a peek on the birthday boy's cheeks. Isn't it quite an adorable moment?

The Deol Brothers

Bobby Deol is seen posing for a picture with his elder brother Sunny. Earlier, the Barsaat actor penned a sweet birthday post for Sunny that read, "Happy birthday bhaiya. Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother, a father, a friend."